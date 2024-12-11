Casey’s Reports Strong Q2, Uptick in In-Store Sales

Casey’s, known for touting the title of the fifth-largest pizza chain and third-largest c-store retailer in the U.S., recently revealed its second quarter (Q2) financial results. This quarter Casey’s saw success with in-store sales.

According to the report, inside same-store sales for the chain increased 4% compared to last year, and 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 42.2%. Additionally, total inside gross profit increased 12% to $619.7 million.

Casey’s also reported a net income of $181 million, up 14%, and an EBITDA of $349 million, which represented an uptick of 14% from the same period a year ago.

While the retailer reported a slight decline in same-store fuel gallons, total fuel gross profit increased 1.1% to $312.3 million, with same-store operating expenses (excluding credit card fees) up 2.3%. This can likely be attributed to the favorable impact of a 1% reduction in same-store labor hours.

“Casey’s delivered a strong second quarter highlighted by robust inside gross profit growth,” said Darren Rebelez, board chair, president and CEO. “Inside same-store sales were driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, with hot sandwiches and cold dispensed beverage performing exceptionally well. Our fuel team continues to balance volume and margin as they achieved over 40 cents per gallon fuel margin while outpacing the relevant geographic market in same-store fuel gallons. The operations team continues to focus on efficiency while serving our guests, as we reduced same-store labor hours for the tenth consecutive quarter. Finally, we are excited to have closed on the Fikes acquisition and we want to welcome the team to the Casey’s family.”

Growth In-Stores and Out

All of this is coming off the heels of Casey’s largest acquisition in company history, which resulted in the retailer adding 198 CEFCO Convenience Stores from Fikes Wholesale. The deal, which closed Nov. 1, was valued at roughly $1.1 billion.

The acquisition brought Casey’s total store count to approximately 2,900 stores, bolstering a Texas market that the chain sees as “highly strategic.”

“This acquisition is the largest in Casey’s history and in line with the strategic plan laid out at the June 2023 Investor Day,” said Rebelez at the time of the sale. “We are thrilled to complete this transaction, welcome Fikes to the Casey’s team, and look forward to bringing Casey’s pizza to these high-volume stores.”

Casey’s expects to achieve approximately $45 million in annual run-rate synergies upon the completion of kitchen installations in the acquired stores.

“We expect the acquisition will create value for Casey’s shareholders in the near- and long-term and will be accretive to Casey’s EBITDA in the current fiscal year,” continued Rebelez. “Fikes is a well-run and well-respected company in our industry, and we look forward to welcoming the Fikes team to the Casey’s family. We could not be more excited about the future of our two organizations.”