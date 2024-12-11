CITGO Refinery Holds Annual Partnership Breakfast

The event aims to give thanks for community partners at the company's Lemont, Ill., refinery.

CITGO’s Lemont refinery recently held its annual Partnership Breakfast to express appreciation for 44 local community partner organizations and their collaborative efforts in 2024.

Throughout the year, CITGO and its partners have worked together on many great programs helping students, individuals and families in the community — from supporting STEM programs in local schools, to donating to organizations like the United Way and Muscular Dystrophy Association, to bringing volunteers together to support community organizations like Habitat for Humanity. CITGO Lemont Refinery employees have so far volunteered nearly 2,000 hours in 2024.

“We had so many great things happen this year and we couldn’t have done it without our partners,” stated Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager, CITGO Lemont Refinery. “We’re incredibly thankful to have partners that truly care for our community who are so supportive of our joint efforts.”

In recognition of the 10-year anniversary of Caring For Our Environment, the Lemont Refinery featured its environmental partners at this year’s breakfast and awarded them grants to continue their efforts:

The Conservation Foundation through the Village of Romeoville, which has made an important contribution to removing invasive species and non-native plants.

The Forge Charitable Adventures, which supports the Village of Lemont’s Heritage Quarries Shoreline and Aquatics Restoration initiative to restore shoreline habitats and improve biodiversity.

Additionally, CITGO is amplifying the impact of its Caring for the Environment initiative in 2024 with additional grants awarded to 17 environmental organizations located around the Gulf Coast region and in Illinois where CITGO has operations. The recipient organizations support a wide range of environmental, conservation, and community-based projects and nonprofits. The grants will help sustain long-term environmental stewardship, conservation efforts, and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.

With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.