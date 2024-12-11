CStore Decisions’ 2024 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

As the convenience store industry contends with a changing landscape marked by ongoing consolidation, labor shortages, foodservice evolution, technological advancements and regulatory challenges, young executives and next-generation leaders are proving essential to their companies and the industry as a whole.

Known for bringing a fresh perspective, adaptability, tech savvy solutions and more to the table, today’s young executive leaders are well equipped to navigate obstacles and drive their companies forward to long-term success.

The 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the convenience store industry’s young executive leaders who have been responsible for helping to advance their business in a significant way within the last 12 months. Each year, we discover that there are more young executives in the industry worthy of recognition. This year we received more than 130 nominations from across the convenience store industry.

The following 40 next-generation retailers represent some of the most promising young executives in the industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the country. They include a range of titles — from CEO to category manager to director of operations, just to name a few.

This year's class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch was honored in a virtual gala hosted on Dec. 3.

The 40 Under 40 Inductees will also gain free attendance to the Leadership Discovery Program that will be held directly following CStore Connections on the morning of March 12 in Charlotte. Those who elect to participate will complete the robust diagnostic, Gallup’s CliftonStrengths34, ahead of time to map their unique leadership strengths.

Our 40 Under 40 Inductees will also be invited to attend our exclusive CStore Momentum event for young executives and next-generation leaders. Plus, they’ll be eligible to attend all future CStore Momentum events moving forward.

The official nomination period for CStore Decisions' 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch list runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 20.

