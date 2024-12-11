Maverik, Kum & Go Raise $520,000 for Local Food Banks

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) launched their annual “Round Up Your Change” campaign to support Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, the c-store brands raised over $520,000 through the generosity of customers rounding up cash and credit transactions across their combined 20-state operating footprint.

The campaign expanded Maverik’s $1 million direct donation in August, bringing their total contribution for the year to over $1.52 million. Ninety percent of the donations raised in-store will stay local, with each region’s funds directed to local Feeding America partner food banks serving the community where the contribution was made. The remaining funds will support the activities of the Feeding America national organization in the movement to end hunger.

Maverik’s annual Round Up Your Change campaign highlights the power of partnering with customers to drive meaningful change in their communities. This collaboration has significantly amplified Maverik’s efforts to help address food insecurity across their newly expanded footprint.

“We are truly humbled by the incredible generosity shown during this year’s ‘Round Up Your Change’ campaign,” said Maverik’s CEO and Chief Adventure Guide, Crystal Maggelet. “Every contribution from our customers makes a difference in the lives of neighbors facing hunger in our communities. Expanding this year’s campaign across our full 20-state footprint amplified this support and our efforts to address food insecurity in all the areas where we operate.”

Since establishing its Food Rescue Donation program in 2021, Maverik has also been hard at work expanding its efforts to rescue surplus food and redistribute it to local Feeding America partner food banks. Through this initiative, Maverik has donated nearly 3.4 million pounds of surplus food, the equivalent of over 2.8 million meals, to people facing hunger in its communities. The program is currently active in over 400 stores in 15 states and growing across the combined Maverik and K&G footprints.