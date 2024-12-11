Placon Expands Production Capacity

The company installed two thermoforming machines at its Wisconsin facility to meet a growing demand.

Thermoformed packaging solution company Placon has announced an expansion in production capacity at its food and medical manufacturing facility in Plymouth, Minn., and at the company’s headquarters in Madison, Wis., where much of Placon’s food and retail packaging are made.

The move to expand production comes in the wake of growing demand for the company’s stock and custom thermoformed packaging in the medical, food and retail markets. The newly added capacity at the Plymouth facility will allow Placon to increase production of the company’s popular line of Fresh ‘N Clear catering trays and lids.

The added capacity at the Madison facility includes the installation of two thermoforming machines, which will be used to ramp up production of Placon’s post-consumer recycled PET food and retail packaging.

“With customers increasingly looking for more sustainable plastic packaging options, our expanded production capacity allows us to meet growing consumer demand for our food and retail product lines,” said Scott Newton, Placon’s Director of Sales for Custom Food and Retail.

Founded in 1966, Placon is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging for the medical, food, and consumer goods markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, Wis.; West Springfield, Mass.; Elkhart, Ind.; and Plymouth, Minn., and is currently ranked in the Top 20 in Plastics News 2024 Thermoformers Rankings.