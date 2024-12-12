Foxtrot’s Comeback Continues

The retailer is revamping its brand after abruptly closing its doors in April.

Foxtrot has been on a journey in 2024. At the end of last year, the retailer announced that it would be joining forces with another Chicago powerhouse, Dom’s Kitchen and Market. Together, the brands formed the entity Outfox Hospitality, under new CEO Rob Twyman.

Then in April, just a few months after forming Outfox Hospitality, the company announced that it would be suddenly shuttering all stores the same day the announcement was made.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024,” the companies wrote in a statement at the time. “We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts.”

But while Outfox Hospitality has since been dissolved, Foxtrot has different plans.

The retailer shocked the industry once again in June with the announcement that it would begin to reopen previous locations, starting in Chicago’s Gold Coast and Old Town neighborhoods. The plan came to fruition in September, with the first new Foxtrot making its way back onto the market in the Gold Coast.

Not only was the store reopened, but it was also revamped with a new foodservice menu, including freshly-prepared panini sandwiches, salads and bowls, fresh cookies and a new coffee program.

“Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot’s founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day,” said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

The retailer then followed up with two more reopened stores in September and November, both located in Chicago.

Re-Establishing a Footprint

Now, Foxtrot is re-entering the Dallas market with new reopened locations on Knox Street and University Park.

“We are delighted to welcome our Dallas neighbors back to our newly reopened locations on Knox Street and in Snider Plaza, University Park,” said Foxtrot Co-Founder and Dallas native, Taylor Bloom. “These refreshed stores showcase our commitment to partnering with exceptional purveyors, offering the finest ingredients, and creating a warm, inviting space where the community can gather to enjoy outstanding coffee, delicious food, and meaningful connections every day.”

The new store will feature a revamped foodservice program similar to the Chicago locations, while featuring local CPG brands — an approach that has distinguished the retailer from traditional c-stores in the past decade. New taco options will also be available at the location, including borracho bean, brisket guisado and grilled veggie tacos.

Foxtrot has made known its plans to continue reopening locations throughout its previous operating footprint of Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C.