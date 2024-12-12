McLane Marks $1 Million Raised for Charity in 2024

McLane Co. recently announced its charitable giving roundup for 2024. McLane teammates, suppliers and customers helped to raise more than $1 million for organizations such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, United Way, Folds of Honor and North Texas Food Bank.

“McLane is proud to support organizations that make a tremendous impact in communities across the country,” said Larry Parsons, McLane’s chief administrative officer. “These initiatives are fueled by the generous financial contributions and volunteer hours from our teammates, customers and suppliers. We extend our sincere gratitude for their collaboration and partnership.”

During 2024, McLane teammates and locations across the country, along with its partners, supported donation drives and charitable events. These efforts, in addition to direct contributions from teammates, helped raise over $1 million in support of nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S., solidifying McLane’s commitment to positively impacting the communities where teammates and customers live and work.

Earlier this year, McLane teammates, customers and suppliers came together for two charity golf tournaments. The McLane Classic, held in April at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas, has been a cornerstone of McLane’s charitable efforts and raised $755,000, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In September, the McLane Restaurant Charity Golf Tournament, held at the Trophy Club Country Club in Trophy Club, Texas, raised $250,000 in support of Folds of Honor and the North Texas Food Bank.

The McLane Sporting Clay Shoot, held in October at Weber’s Outdoor Shooting Range in Troy, Texas, brought together teammates and community supporters for a day of friendly competition and fundraising. The clay shoot and accompanying silent auction, which raised $90,000, play a significant role in Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ underwriting and national efforts.

McLane also sponsored Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ prestigious “Program Director of the Year” award, presented to Kate Ryan, philanthropy officer at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. This award is given to individuals that embody exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment to their partners and a powerful ability to drive positive change, making them invaluable assets to their teams and the organization.

“McLane’s commitment to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a testament to the power of enduring partnerships,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “For nearly 40 years, their incredible support has made a real difference for children and families in their local communities. This year’s contribution is an inspiration and will help ensure that even more kids get the care they need.”

In addition to the significant contributions mentioned, McLane teammates also supported longtime partner United Way through several initiatives. These included direct financial contributions from teammates, participation in United Way’s Day of Caring, organizing drives for fans, school supplies and personal hygiene products. During the holiday season, teammates generously assisted local families, purchasing clothing, shoes and toys for children, ensuring they experienced the joy and warmth of the holidays.

McLane teammates and partners have supported nonprofit organizations for decades, raising more than $100 million in monetary contributions, fundraising events and volunteer work.