Rutter’s Grows Footprint to 88 Stores

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced the opening of its third new location of 2024 and its 88th overall. Located in Aberdeen, Md., the brand-new Rutter’s boasts over 10,250 square feet, with 12 auto-fueling positions and five commercial fueling lanes.

The new-to-industry location is open 24 hours a day and will feature Rutter’s best-in-class food menu, with billions of Made For You combinations, and exclusive deals for Rutter’s VIP Rewards Customers. Additionally, this location features a CAT Scale.

For customers looking to fuel up, the new location offers Rutter’s Top Tier certified gasoline, Supreme 93 gasoline, and Rutter’s Premium Diesel. The store will have the traditional grades of gasoline, along with Ethanol Free, Unleaded 15, and Flex Fuel. The forecourt will also offer Premium Auto Diesel, Kerosene and Off-Road Diesel. For commercial drivers, high-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF will be available.

Further, Rutter’s has employed 50 people at the location, with new team members starting at $18 per hour.

With the opening of this new Rutter’s location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities has pledged to donate $1,000 each to The Boys and Girls Club of Harford & Cecil, Harford Volunteer Fire and EMS, and Harford Community Action.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa., which operates 88 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.