Elements of Your Customer’s Experience

It is clear that consumers who visit a c-store come for different reasons. Whatever those reasons may be, the experience that they have will lead them back or send them to a competitor. A customer who is just getting gas may use the restroom and notice how clean it is, which will lead them to look around and be surprised by the food service options and the hospitality of the team.

This overall experience will exceed their expectations and bring them back for more. It is important to remember that a new bar has now been set. Expectations become higher and consistent execution will become much more important.

1. Food and Beverage Quality. Food and Beverage quality has been rated as the No. 1 element of customer experience in Kinetic12’s Q4 Emergence Restaurant group survey. Clearly, quality looks very different from consumer to consumer, but if the product is not up to standards, the foodservice operator has no chance of succeeding.

It continues to be essential to do what you do well and not try to force food and beverage options that are mediocre. It is also essential that you make sure that your standards are the same at all times. There can not be bad days or even bad moments when it comes to quality. Foodservice operators must have clear specifications on their ingredients, a secondary source of these specifications, hiring and training great people, and making it easy for employees to execute.

2. Speed of Service. The patience level of today’s consumers has become more limited. There are a lot of roadblocks that create this, and slow or disruptive service for c-store foodservice simply does not work. Great experience requires making it easy for a customer to order, pay and get their food and beverage.

There also should be clear expectations regarding how long it should take from the time a customer arrives to when they leave. It is also crucial to make it easy for employees to execute. Simplify the processes and be sure to certify employees at multiple stations to ensure that products come out correct and in a timely manner.

3. Cleanliness. Cleanliness coincides with food safety. It starts on the outside of the building and the journey continues when the consumer walks through the doors (clean doors are the first message of whether to come in or head back to your car). Is the outside of the building, including the parking lot, clean and orderly with the trash not overflowing? Your potential foodservice customer may not be looking for it, but they will notice it.

Quality hand sanitizer readily available at the door also sends a positive message. Now that your customer is in, what do they see? Clean restrooms that also smell clean have a positive impact on the consumer’s mindset. It says that the kitchen and foodservice area is also clean and that their food will be safe. Remember — the guest sees more than you think. Never take cleanliness for granted.

4. Hospitality and Consumer Engagement. Foodservice remains a people business. It is warranted to add technology to reduce labor and to make it easier for the consumer, but the guest experience still requires exceptional hospitality. Hospitality no longer is just about hotels. Foodservice customers at convenience stores expect team members to go above and beyond to provide them with great guest experience.

They also look at management and how they engage with their staff. It starts with leadership and the consumer can feel it when there is an excellent culture. Guests are warmly greeted and thanked for coming in. Great hospitality means we are happy you are here.

5. Menu Variety. Menu variety has a direct impact on a customer’s experience because each customer is looking for different things. It could be indulgent, healthy, travel well, good value and more. Variety does not have to be complicated. A breakfast sandwich, for instance, could be made in many different ways which would satisfy everyone in a group. If a menu only satisfies one person and there are multiple people in the group, they will tend to go somewhere else, or some will eat or drink what they don’t desire. Keep the menu simple but provide variety on those items that you do well.

6. Compelling LTOs and Specials. Part of having a great experience is being able to have the opportunity to purchase new and exciting food and beverages for a limited time. Customers enjoy being able to step outside of their typical purchases and try something new and innovative. It also provides the perception that the operator is always working on new and innovative ideas to support their customers.

It is important to get the customer involved in providing their feedback on what they would like to see for LTOs and specials.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm that works with foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives and guides collaborative forums and best-practice projects. Learn more at Kinetic12.com or contact him at [email protected].