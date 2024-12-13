Love’s Grows Footprint with Two New Travel Stops

Love’s is growing its network ahead of the holiday travel rush with two new travel stops which opened this week in Alabama and Wyoming, the company’s 19th and fifth stores in the states, respectively.

The Cullman travel stop, off Interstate 65 (Exit 305) at 497 County Road 222, is Love’s third location along I-65 between Birmingham and Nashville and adds 82 truck parking spaces, Love’s Fresh Kitchen, McDonald’s and Subway. Nearby scenic attractions include Smith Lake and multiple historic covered bridges.

The Buffalo store is Love’s first in northern Wyoming and a strategic stop near the junction of Interstates 90 and 25. Located off I-90 (Exit 58) at 190 US Hwy 16 E., this travel stop includes 64 truck parking spaces, Love’s Fresh Kitchen and an Arby’s. Located just east of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains, Buffalo is along a major travel route to numerous national parks, forests and other attractions in the Northwest.

Both travel stops are part of Love’s growing RV network with three RV hookups each, private showers, laundry facilities an RV dump and dog park. As new Love’s, they also have space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies and install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

New store facts and services include:

Cullman, Ala.

More than 15,000 square feet

82 truck parking spaces

55 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

McDonald’s & Subway (both opening Dec. 16)

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

57 car parking spaces

Three RV hookups and RV dump

Dog park

Self-checkout options

Buffalo, Wyo.

Nearly 11,500 square feet

64 truck parking spaces

55 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

Arby’s (opening Dec. 16)

Six diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

52 car parking spaces

Three RV hookups and RV dump

Three RV parking spaces

Dog park

Self-checkout options

In honor of the grand opening of these travel stops, Love’s will donate $5,000 each to the Good Hope Volunteer Fire Department in Alabama and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Buffalo.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 654 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.