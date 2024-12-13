RaceTrac Enters Ohio

The retailer opened its first store in the Buckeye State, located in Findlay.

RaceTrac is growing its footprint with the addition of its first store in Ohio. Located on a booming corridor in Findlay, the new 8,100-square-foot travel center is equipped to accommodate the nearly 75,000 professional drivers, commuters, residents and travelers that pass through the area daily, the retailer noted in a recent statement.

“RaceTrac’s first store in Ohio is a significant milestone for our growing company,” said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. “This strategic decision allows us to showcase our commitment to exceptional service, quality products and community engagement in a new market. The region’s vibrant economy and welcoming communities present a tremendous opportunity for our innovative approach and dedication to delivering convenience that we trust will resonate well with Ohioans.”

Today, the retailer operates more than 580 stores in 14 states, with plans to continue expansion in Ohio and beyond. Each new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the community.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local community officials and law enforcement partners. RaceTrac’s first 100 guests will receive a free $25 gift card and free product samples will be available throughout the day. RaceTrac will also present $2,500 checks to both the Findlay High School Marching Band and Findlay Fraternal Order of Police.

In further support of first responders, RaceTrac extends a special thank you by inviting them into any RaceTrac, anytime, for a free coffee or fountain drink. Police, fire and EMTs can simply bring their badge or swing by in uniform. First responders who verify their status with ID.me in the RaceTrac app may receive additional offers.

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and fresh. Customers can choose from a variety of options including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients

Whole and cut fruit and salads

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets and toppings that include chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

While residents and travelers can find a variety of fuel options in the 16-pump front court, the new travel center also serves the needs of local small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles in a spacious rear canopy, including five lanes of high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) options at the pump. Tractor trailer parking and CAT scales are also available.