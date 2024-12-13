Weigel’s Launches ’12 Days of Christmas’ Promotion

Weigel’s has partnered with GSP to introduce its “12 Days of Christmas” promotion, exclusively available to My Weigel’s Rewards members. Starting now and running 12 consecutive days, registered loyalty members can enjoy a free holiday-themed item every day.

At the heart of the celebration are the festive red mailboxes, displayed prominently in all 83 Weigel’s stores across East Tennessee. These cheerful mailboxes serve as a hub of holiday activity, showcasing the daily free item for members while also inviting kids to participate in a magical tradition — writing postcards to Santa Claus. Each mailbox features a convenient slot for children to mail their letters directly to the North Pole, with Weigel’s providing complimentary postcards tucked into a pocket on the side of the mailbox.

“Our My Weigel’s Rewards program is all about showing appreciation for our customers, and the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ is a fun way to give back during the holiday season,” said Jessica Starnes, Director of Loyalty at Weigel’s. “From festive treats for our loyalty members to creating magical moments for families, this is our way of spreading cheer and saying thank you to the communities we call home.”

The idea for the red mailboxes came from the success of Weigel’s snow globe displays during the 2023 holiday season. Designed by GSP, the mailboxes were crafted to withstand the bustling holiday atmosphere while serving as a centerpiece for the seasonal campaign.

GSP’s design and visual merchandising teams worked closely with Weigel’s to create a display that combines functionality with festive charm, ensuring durability for daily use and seamless integration into the stores’ seasonal promotions.

“We’re thrilled to support Weigel’s with our visual merchandising expertise,” said Shane Delaney, Vice President of National Accounts at GSP. “The ‘12 Days of Christmas’ perfectly captures the spirit of the season, and we’re proud to play a part in creating memorable moments for their loyal customers and families.”

Weigel’s is a family owned and operated East Tennessee business. Weigel’s is a trusted name in the convenience store industry, known for its commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Weigel’s operates 83 convenience stores, a dairy, and a bakery.