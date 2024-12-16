Customer Demographics Identification Methodology

Ticon introduced a groundbreaking methodology for identifying traffic flow customer demographics that provides retailers, real estate professionals and convenience store operators with enhanced insights into their target audience. This new approach helps substantially increase reliability of customer visit projections, particularly for businesses that depend on passing traffic, automotive or pedestrian.

Ticon’s novel traffic flow demographics methodology integrates key factors from the traffic flow data with highly granular demographic information, enabling businesses to more accurately predict visitor rate and identify their true customer base. By leveraging this innovative methodology, Ticon empowers real estate professionals and retailers to make smarter, data-driven decisions in several critical areas: site selection, financial forecasting and operational insights.

