For Menthol Smokes, Zero Tobacco Should Mean Zero Problems

Nicotine-free smoking is looking for a foothold in the future. It’s not that simple.

There are now 360 cities and counties in 13 states with retail bans on flavored tobacco products. Two hundred of them specifically ban menthol cigarettes. The bans vary from city to city. In Ohio, for example, menthol cigarettes are banned in Columbus, but not in Cincinnati or Toledo. Menthols are banned in Washington, D.C., but not in Maryland or Virginia, which are a mile away. Weekly distribution for chains with stores or franchisees with different rules gets complicated.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) undertakes a post-election transition, c-stores are certain to see more local bans and restrictions, if for no other reason than local government frustration with the unending delays at the federal level.

California’s ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored tobacco is setting the example for other state and local governments to cut and paste legislation, but it doesn’t provide needed insight or information on adequate enforcement cost, or how to train field inspectors on what is (and isn’t) illegal.

The Situation In California

California’s flavor statute excludes non-tobacco smokes.

Word for Word: “Flavored tobacco products” includes anything flavored containing, made from, or derived from tobacco or nicotine that is intended for human consumption, whether smoked, heated, chewed, absorbed, dissolved, inhaled, snorted or ingested by any other means.

The law’s keywords are “tobacco” and “nicotine.” However, California’s field inspectors and retail tax auditors apparently aren’t looking past “flavored” as they warn retailers of the penalties for violations.

“A flavored tobacco product is a tobacco product that contains a constituent that imparts a characterizing flavor, a distinguishable taste or aroma, or both, other than the taste or aroma of tobacco, imparted by a tobacco product or any byproduct produced by the tobacco product.” So sayeth California.

The word “tobacco” appears five times in their definition. But what about flavored smoking products that are NOT made or derived from tobacco and contain no nicotine? Enforcers are threatening seizure and fines anyway.

New Step filtered menthols are herbal smokes. Likewise new Splash filtered menthols and Djarum Bliss filtered clove smokes are pure botanical ingredients with a filter. All were introduced to California retailers after the ban with zero tobacco, no nicotine, and no tobacco-nicotine byproducts. The immediate reaction from the state was for inspectors on field visits to inform c-store managers that these were not legal products, with no basis in fact, content or authority from the Tobacco Control Board or state Health Departments.

A Legal-Smoking Future

States and localities should want this to be part of the solution. Nicotine-free products represent a commitment to a legal smoking future, while still delivering the enjoyment of a better smoke break.

Retailers are beginning to realize the impact of a flavorless future on the tobacco backbar. Attractive, tax-free over the counter profits are a nice bonus for the future. Informed c-store operators can speak for themselves to help states train their health departments and inspectors about the nicotine-free difference. Tobacco-free ingredient lists and retail display guidelines are available to any regulator who asks.

What Will Smokers Want?

For menthol consumers, the absence of nicotine offers more control over their frequency and impulses to light up, slow down or more seriously consider quitting. The menthol taste is not far from what they’re used to. Nicotine-free menthols might even help California and local regulators across the country deter the flow and sale of smuggled products, with legal menthol smokes and the taste adult smokers expect.

According to the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey, current menthol smoking by middle and high school students is 6/10ths of one percent (.006); barely a rounding error. For the most part, kids today don’t smoke tobacco. Nicotine pouches and oral alternatives are increasing. Vape is declining. Cigar smoking is declining except for premium imports as weekly marijuana use increases. Cigarettes are almost off youth radar beyond experimenting.

John Geoghegan has spent the last 30 years in the tobacco business, including vice president strategic planning at General Cigar Co., U.S. manager for DjEEP Lighters, head of marketing for Kretek International Inc. and manager of LaMirada Cigar Co. He began his career 57 years ago at Procter & Gamble. Geoghegan is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He lives in Laguna Niguel, Calif.