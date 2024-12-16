Holiday Retail Outlook: Expectations, Trends and Advice

Retailers need to be aware of current trends, consumer preferences and habits in order to capitalize this holiday season.

With the holiday season upon us, it is more important than ever that retailers have a firm grasp on what consumers are expecting and wanting from their c-store operators. This year is especially important, as AAA predicts that a new record will be set for holiday travel, with a staggering 119.3 million Americans gearing up to travel more than 50 miles.

It is no question that c-stores will be busy this winter, but the question is how can they capitalize on the foot traffic and keep people coming back for more.

CStore Decisions sat down with Matt Pavich, senior director of strategy and innovation at the National Retail Federation (NRF), to learn more about what to expect this year.

“One trend that c-stores should lean into is gift cards. A recent Bank of America survey showed that demand for gift cards is high — 96% of consumers surveyed are a fan, with 61% who are equally satisfied to receive a gift card as they are any other gift, and 35% who even prefer gift cards to traditional presents,” said Pavich. “Add in the fact that gift cards are quick to grab at a local convenience store on your way to visiting family and friends and you have a sure winner for last-minute shoppers.”

Retailer don’t need to overthink it, however — oftentimes the tried-and-true methods of using AI and analytics to identify top-selling products and promoting them effectively still remains the surest recipe for c-store operators to “win” this holiday season, Pavich added.

Aside from gift cards, Pavich mentioned that c-stores have a unique advantage this holiday season as consumers are looking more and more for ease of purchase and convenience.

“C-stores offer a wide range of products and services, but the number one product they offer during a hectic shopping period is convenience,” he continued. “The ability to do a quick stock-up trip or to buy holiday chocolates, stocking stuffers and festive beverages remains a compelling value proposition for consumers who are limited on time and resources.”

However, consumers may not be spending as much at checkout this year. As inflation and price point continue to be top-of-mind for many customers, Pavich expects a fair bit of downtrading.

“Consumers are seeking value at record levels whether it is via promotions, lower price points, switching to cheaper retailers, buying in bulk or shifting to private label,” he continued. “Using the right analytics to offer value on the items consumers care about most will be a game changer this holiday season.”

In order to perform this holiday season, retailers will need to double down on their price perception and focus on keeping customers happy with great deals. Another tip, Pavich mentioned, is that retailers should not wait too long to mark down seasonal products — being stuck with holiday products after demand has expired is a challenge that a lot of retailers face if they don’t use best practices.

“The right pricing analytics can support some of these moves to ensure that all retailers — including c-stores — maximize the value of each and every customer trip while ensuring customer satisfaction.”