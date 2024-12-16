Homemade-Style Rice Krispies Treat

Rice Krispies Treats Original Homestyle Bar mimics that nostalgic homestyle taste without the homemade hassle. Plus, with each bar 50% larger than the original 22-gram bar, there’s more gooey marshmallow to love. This premium treat boasts visible marshmallow chunks in a thick cut that’s perfect for lunch dessert, afternoon and evening snacking occasions.



While consumers still demand the Original Bar format, retailers have experienced 25% incrementality from the Homestyle bar in non-c-store retailers, thanks to new customer purchase and increased basket size. Homestyle is growing the category and bringing in new households with expanded “big kid” and adult consumption. In fact, Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Original is turning at 2.4 units per store per week, 14% faster than the category average, based on Nielsen Discover, Total U.S. Convenience, year-to-date latest 16 weeks ending April 20, 2024.

