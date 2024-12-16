QuickChek Opens Two New Locations

The new sites are located in the retailer's home state of New Jersey.

QuickChek has announced the opening of its second Phillipsburg, N.J., location, in addition to another store opening in Neptune Township soon after. Customers who sign up for QC Rewards during each store’s first week of operation will receive one free coffee a day for seven days.

Just in time for the holidays, QC Rewards members can take advantage of additional special offers such as Free Coffee Fridays, 6-inch Italian or chicken tender subs for $3.99, or the $5 breakfast bundles, as well as earn points on fuel when they stop at these newest QuickChek locations.

“These two new locations demonstrate QuickChek’s commitment to growth and engagement in these areas. It allows us to serve busy customers through the holidays, when convenience is a gift, and beyond,” said Blake Segal, SVP and head of QuickChek. “With a more-than-55-year history, every new store provides another opportunity to be a meaningful part of the communities we are honored to serve.”

QuickChek and Phillipsburg kicked off its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, featuring special guests that included Phillipsburg’s Mayor Randy Piazza, Jr. and New Jersey State Senator Doug Steinhardt, and a $1,500 donation to the Garnet Booster Club, which supports all 27 athletic teams at Phillipsburg High School.

Phillipsburg’s newest stop features:

24 hours of operation

8 MPD fueling stations

10 tables for indoor seating and 8 for outdoor

EV charging stations coming soon

Free Air-2 stations

2 Vacuum stations

2 No-fee ATMs

Full-service deli and beverage counter

Official sub of the NY Giants

Earn points on fuel through QC Rewards

Neptune Township’s QuickChek will open later in the month, and details related to the ribbon cutting will be shared closer to the day.

The new Route 35 location will feature:

24-hours of operation

8 MPD fueling stations

10 tables for indoor seating and 16 for outdoor

EV charging stations coming soon

Free Air-2 stations

2 Vacuum stations

2 No-fee ATMs

Full-service deli and beverage counter

Official sub of the NY Giants

Earn points on fuel through QC Rewards

Along with expanding its presence in the Garden State this year, QuickChek announced a partnership with New York Giants’ defensive back Kayvon Thibodeaux, solidifying its position as the “Official Sub of the New York Giants,” and launched the QC Rewards program and new QuickChek app that offers mobile ordering with pick-up and delivery options.

QuickChek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Long Island.