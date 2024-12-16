Rutter’s Raises $100,000 for Secret Santa Program

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has contributed $100,000 through Rutter’s annual Secret Santa initiative, furthering its commitment to supporting local charities.

For several years, Rutter’s has been giving its employees the opportunity to direct donations to charitable causes of their choice as part of the Secret Santa initiative. Each year, employees participate by choosing the charities they care about most, creating a powerful collective impact.

Suzanne Cramer, President of Rutter’s Children’s Charities, said, “One of our favorite traditions is offering Rutter’s employees the chance to give back to their community through our Secret Santa initiative. The excitement of watching our employees give back to the community is truly heartwarming. We are thrilled to see how this will make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Rutter’s employees have selected a wide range of local organizations to receive the funds, focusing on causes such as children’s education, food insecurity, healthcare, and family support services. Rutter’s Children’s Charities Secret Santa initiative is in its eighth year with a total of more than $550,000 directed to employees for causes that mean the most to them. This initiative has provided significant support to these organizations, enhancing their ability to serve the community during the holiday season and beyond.

“Being able to give back in such a meaningful way is one of the many reasons we’re so proud to be part of the Rutter’s team,” said one Rutter’s employee. “The impact of this program is felt not only by those who receive support but by all of us who participate in making a difference.”

For a full list of the 2024 donation recipients or for more information about Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ Secret Santa Program, click here.