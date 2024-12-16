Weather and Sales Trends App

Recently launched in October, BrewCast Coffee is a weekly report and app designed to understand short-term and year-ahead weather and sales trends. Coffee retailers nationwide can use this data to their advantage, increasing their profit margins and knowing ahead of time when business might be particularly slow or busy.

Already adopted by smart coffee shops and national chains, BrewCast Coffee utilizes the “Power of 1 Degree,” which states that an increase of just one degree Fahrenheit results in a 2% increase in iced coffee and lemonade sales year over year, while a drop of one degree Fahrenheit boosts hot coffee drink sales by 2%. With this data, cafe managers can quickly pivot their shops to serving refreshing cold beverages like iced teas and adding outdoor seating and more staff during a remarkably warm autumn day.

Weather Trends 360

www.weathertrends360.com