Introducing the new PrimeWare Cellulosic Compostable Straw from ACR. Crystal clear and crafted from cellulosic material, this groundbreaking straw combines the performance of a plastic straw with the sustainability footprint of a paper straw. C-stores now can align with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products while providing an exceptional user experience.

Available in four in-demand sizes, the innovative PrimeWare Compostable Straw addresses the pressing need for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional single-use plastic straws. These revolutionary straws boast the same durability, flexibility and functionality as plastic straws. Unlike paper straws that can become soggy and deteriorate quickly, the PrimeWare compostable straw maintains its integrity, providing an exceptional drinking experience.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the PrimeWare compostable straw has obtained both the BPI Industrial Compostability Certification and TUV OK Home Compostable Certification, guaranteeing the highest compostability standards.

ACR

www.weareacr.com