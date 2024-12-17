EG America Supports Disabled American Veterans with $800,000 Donation

The company has raised more than $4 million for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) since the partnership was formed.

EG America recently announced that it has raised $800,000 for DAV through its annual fundraiser and in-store donation campaign.

Throughout the month of November, guests visiting EG America’s Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores were encouraged to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV.

This year’s fundraiser, the company’s sixth consecutive for DAV, surpasses all previous years’ donation amounts. In total, EG America has raised more than $4 million for DAV since the inception of the partnership.

DAV provides professional assistance to veterans and their families by connecting them with the healthcare, disability, employment, education and financial benefits they have earned through military service.

Members of EG America’s leadership team recently presented a check to Coleman Nee, DAV’s National Senior Vice Commander, at the company’s headquarters in Westborough, Mass.

“We are proud to partner with DAV and continue our support of the tremendous work the organization does for our nation’s veterans,” said John Carey, EG America President and CEO. “We are thankful for the generosity of our guests and the commitment of our team members for making this fundraiser a success year after year.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the U.S.