Stewart’s Shops Finalizes Acquisition of Jolley Stores

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has finalized its previously-announced acquisition of Jolley Associates and S.B. Collins, adding the companies’ retail, wholesale and residential heating oil businesses.

The deal tallied 45 convenience stores to Stewart’s Shops’ growing footprint.

The Jolley Story

Founded in the early 1920s by Stephen Brooks Collins, S.B. Collins is a local, family-owned petroleum distributor that has been serving the local community and surrounding area in Vermont for over 100 years. In 1963, Emanuel (Pete) Jolley purchased the company from Stephen Collins and continued to grow its operations.

In 1976, Pete’s sons, Bob and Bruce, expanded the family business by converting company-owned, full-service locations into convenience stores. They established a new partnership, Jolley Associates, to operate the stores under the c-store brand name “Short Stop” and in 2001, the company underwent a store-wide branding initiative that incorporated the “Jolley” logo.

In 2011, S.B. Collins diversified its portfolio even further and purchased Clarence Brown, Inc., the oldest family-owned heating oil delivery business in the region, which was headquartered in St. Albans, Vt.

The late Robert (Bob) Jolley and his wife, Mary Ellen, were instrumental in growing the retail side of the business, and over the last decade-plus, under the leadership of Bruce Jolley (president), Samantha Peake (chief financial officer), Shawn Bartlett (general manager, Jolley Associates) and Steve Smith (general manager, S.B. Collins), the company has flourished and maintained a premier status in all markets and customer segments from which it operates.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to S.B. Collins, which included valuation advisory, marketing the enterprise through a confidential, structured sale process and negotiation of the transaction.

Building a Footprint

Of the 45 c-stores included in the acquisition, 38 are located across Vermont, with two additional sites in New Hampshire and five in New York.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to acquire a company with such an impressive reputation in a market that we’ve been watching for many years,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “One of the primary reasons we were drawn to this deal is because of the quality and the character of Jolley’s employees.”

“We are proud of what we have accomplished over the years and we are happy to know that Stewart’s is providing our employees an opportunity to have ownership in the business and will continue to treat them well,” said Bruce Jolley, president and co-founder of Jolley Associates.

Stewart’s Shops currently employs more than 3,700 employees at its 350 stores across New York and Vermont, with the addition of Jolley bringing the chain closer to the 400-store mark.