Compact Dispenser

New from DISPENSE-RITE, the SLR-SL1-2BT is the ultimate solution for an operation’s dispensing needs. Its unique, stylish and compact cabinet design fits seamlessly into any space and delivers unmatched efficiency and functionality. Due to its compact size, the space-saving design measures only six-and-three-fourths inches in width and 18-and-one-fourth inches in diameter. It effortlessly dispenses cups and containers ranging from four to 24 ounces (two-and-one-half inches to three-and-seven-eighths inches in diameters) using four high-quality, interchangeable silicone baffles. The cabinet features two DISPENSE-RITE NSF-listed dispensers and a convenient top section for storing lids, straws, stir sticks and condiment packets. Quality made in the U.S., the SLR-SL1-2BT enhances dispensing operations with style, organization and sanitation. Retailers can elevate their dispensing game today with the SLR-SL1-2BT.

DISPENSE-RITE

www.dispense-rite.com