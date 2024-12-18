Parkland Names New President, North America

Parkland Corp. has announced that as part of the company’s succession plan, Marcel Teunissen, the company’s current chief financial officer, will transition to the new role of president, North America, responsible for Canadian and U.S. operations.

“Parkland takes a thoughtful approach to senior executive development and progression,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Marcel has been Parkland’s Chief Financial Officer since 2020. During this time, he has demonstrated tremendous business acumen and proven he is a progressive and exceptional leader. I am delighted he will lead our Canadian and US businesses and have confidence that, under his leadership they will contribute strongly to the Company’s continued growth.”

Effective Jan. 1, Parkland has named Brad Monaco as Interim chief financial officer. Brad will report to Parkland’s President and CEO and work closely with the company’s board of directors.

“I am delighted Brad is stepping in as interim chief financial officer,” added Espey. “Brad has proven to be a highly impactful Parkland leader in both corporate and operational roles. His diverse finance and capital markets experience coupled with his strategic planning capabilities make him the natural choice to lead our finance function on an interim basis. I am confident he will do an excellent job.”

Brad has held progressively senior finance roles at Parkland including director, capital markets, and vice president, finance for the company’s Canadian business segment. Prior to Parkland, Brad built considerable experience in various capital markets, strategic planning, and buy-side investment management roles.

Parkland has retained a leading global executive recruitment firm to conduct a search for a permanent chief financial officer.

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean region, the company has developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.