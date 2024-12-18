Predicting What’s Hot in Foodservice for 2025

Convenience stores have evolved into foodservice destinations across all three dayparts and snacking. As we move into the New Year, the emphasis will continue on variety, customer preferences and quality.

As an industry observer, both with my eyes and ears, touring stores and restaurants, reading the trade press, tracking trends and studying sales data has become an obsession. Being first to market with something that looks special is less important than being out ahead of a trend that shows signs of taking off over the next 12 months.

This time of year is enjoyable because trade associations and data companies release their retail trends predictions that businesses can expect to see in the upcoming year. One area I keep a close eye on is foodservice because of its extreme importance to the convenience store industry. Hot off the presses is the National Restaurant Association (NRA) listed its Top 10 What’s Hot trends to watch in 2025. These trends include:

Sustainability & Local Sourcing

Cold Brew

Korean Cuisine

Hot Honey

Vietnamese Cuisine

Hyper-Local Beer & Wine

Fermented/Pickled Foods

Wellness Drinks

Creative Spritzes

Value Deals

According to the NRA, personal and planetary well-being, along with a demand for Southeast Asian cuisines, takes center stage in the 2025 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast. Foodservice insiders identified restaurants’ commitment to sustainability as the leading overall trend impacting where customers eat out.

Furthermore, the NRA expects that customers’ support of foodservice businesses that support environmental conservation efforts through local sourcing, reduced waste and sustainable ingredients will grow rather than diminish. This is confirmation for the convenience store chains that have committed to locally sourcing ingredients and investing in sustainable packaging and to-go containers.

Wellness-conscious consumers of all ages are driving the growing interest in beverages that boost energy levels, lower stress, enhance digestive health and sharpen cognition. They’re seeking beverages that taste good, potentially improve immunity and increase general well-being.

Wellness drinks infused with vitamin-rich supplements and fermented beverages, like kombucha, which have grown in popularity at convenience stores, are examples. These drinks are typically customized and served as ordered.

NRA also found that customers expect their beverages to deliver on the flavor front — like how smooth cold brew eliminates hot brew’s bitterness — and are gravitating to drinks with unique mouthfeel and more complex tastes. Texture adds a multisensorial

experience.

Overall, the foodservice landscape in convenience stores has undergone significant changes in response to evolving consumer preferences and market trends, and this study shows just how much the food industry is evolving. Convenience stores have transformed their offerings, focusing on quality, customization and convenience to meet their customers’ demands. By investing in foodservice programs and tracking consumer trends, the industry has surged into a very competitive field.

But there is still quite a bit of work to be done. Overall, the convenience store industry must continue adapting and innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Keeping a pulse on consumer preferences, integrating technology and constantly refining their food programs will be crucial for the industry to remain relevant and competitive. As the foodservice landscape continues to evolve, convenience stores have the opportunity to become go-to destinations for consumers seeking convenient, high-quality and personalized meal options.

By staying attuned to the latest foodservice trends, such as those reported by NRA, convenience stores can continue to thrive and meet the evolving needs of their customers, solidifying their position as essential players in the food industry. Visit restaurant.org to view the entire What’s Hot 2025 report.

Elie Y. Katz is the CEO and president of National Retail Solutions (NRS).