Electrolit — the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality-grade ingredients — rolled out its ready-to-mix hydration powders in a trio of flavors nationally at 7-Eleven stores as well as Kroger and Amazon. Having launched on Amazon in 2023, the ready-to-mix Electrolit Powders in a 12-count variety pack join the brand’s iconic square hydration bottles at 7-Eleven in a trio of fan-favorite flavors, including Grape, Fruit Punch and Strawberry Kiwi. Formulated with glucose and five ions to hydrate fast, the product is also non-GMO, gluten free and uses natural flavors.

Electrolit

www.electrolit.com