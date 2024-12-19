Rutter’s Donates $800,000 to Local Charities

Rutter’s recently announced that it has donated $800,000 to benefit the education of children in its communities through the Pennsylvania EITC program. Twenty-five organizations received contributions of up to $100,000, including: Greensburg Salem Education Foundation, York Academy Foundation, Junior Achievement of South Central PA, Opportunity House, and Bravo Foundation.

“Our support of childhood education is always a priority for all of us at Rutter’s,” stated Chris Hartman, VP of Fuels, Advertising and Development at Rutter’s. “We recognize the importance of providing local organizations with much needed funding to benefit the education the children in our communities and look forward to doing even more in 2025.”

One of Rutter’s 2024 EITC donations was for $50,000 to York Academy Foundation, to help support their educational mission:

“The York Academy is fortunate to have the Rutter’s Companies support our mission of providing an unrelenting focus on academic excellence where students are challenged in diverse learning environments, opening doors for growth, opportunity and global citizenship,” said Dr. Michael Lowe, CEO of York Academy. “We are grateful for the EITC donation of $50,000.00 and will use the money to support our students with academics, music and artistic development.”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 88 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.