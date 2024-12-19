Triumph Energy Refreshes Sites, Sharpens Execution

Triumph Energy is elevating its execution for 2025, rolling out new programs and creating a cohesive experience for customers from its store design to its offerings.

Hawkstone Associates Inc. dba Triumph Energy recently completed a full-scale remodel of one of its Indiana stores and is actively rolling out smaller updates across most of its locations.

These updates aim to create a cohesive experience, from modernized fixtures and enhanced coffee offerings to a stronger presence of the Triumph Energy brand throughout the stores. Meanwhile, the chain is focusing in on foodservice, laying the groundwork for a mobile app, experimenting with self-checkout and refining its execution across operations in preparation for future growth.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Triumph Energy is a family-owned business that operates a regional chain of 47 company-operated c-stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. It’s also a petroleum wholesaler representing the Shell BP, Sunoco and Marathon brands in Illinois, West Virginia and Missouri. It’s looking at expanding its wholesaler business in Iowa, Louisiana and parts of Colorado.

(Listen to the podcast discussion with Triumph Energy here.)

Growth Through Acquisitions

Jason Wittekind, president and CEO of Triumph Energy, represents the second generation of the family business. He joined the company 13 years ago, and five years ago, he assumed responsibility for operations from his father, Ron, the company’s founder and current executive chairman.

Recently the chain welcomed, David Barkett as director of retail operations to help steer the chain’s day-to-day operations.

The company’s operations have evolved through the years. Wittekind noted that when the company began, it had “a tremendous amount of dealers — very low-volume dealers, but hundreds of them.”

“We went from having a lot of dealers to having a lot of company-owned stores and then from having a lot of company-owned stores back to having a lot of dealers,” he added. “One of the biggest changes that I’ve seen — with us and throughout the industry — is just the footprints of local distributors. When I took over the company, we were approximately 80 to 90 square miles. Today we’re about 850 square miles.”

The chain’s company-operated stores have expanded in number through acquisitions.

“We’ve had a few large acquisitions in the past few years, but typically we’ll buy anywhere from five to seven locations a year,” Wittekind said. “I think we’ve seen the majority of our growth has come from package acquisitions, and that’s where we’ve become a little bit more regional too, because we’re buying packages that aren’t necessarily near to our Cincinnati headquarters.”

Refreshing Sites

Triumph Energy is in the process of refreshing its locations, which can mean anything from a full remodel to smaller tweaks to bring stores into a more unified look and feel.

The first full remodel on its schedule was recently completed off Interstate 64 in Ferdinand, Ind. The revamp included a complete gut and remodel of the c-store, which added a Dunkin’, along with upgraded kitchen facilities to support its proprietary foodservice program. Modern shelving and fixtures were added, and a new merchandising plan was implemented to help grow the product mix inside the store.





Triumph Energy expects the Ferdinand, Ind., store to be the first of many remodels across its company-wide footprint.

In terms of full-scale remodels, Triumph Energy is targeting four to five over the next two to three years. But it’s also focused on smaller projects across 80% of its locations as it plans to ensure stores look safe, clean and modern and the Triumph Energy branding is front and center.

It’s currently evaluating all its stores and identifying ways to promote the Triumph Energy brand within each location.

“We just want to make sure that (customers) know that they’re shopping with us and that we appreciate them,” Wittekind said.

Given that the stores arrived via acquisitions, they all feature different footprints and layouts.

“Someone aptly described them as snowflakes,” Wittekind said. “The design challenge isn’t one size fits all, by any means, but we are trying to have consistent themes that run throughout — sharp lines, clean colors, warming colors, nothing that’s bright and offensive, but just welcoming and something that’s going to hopefully last for multiple years. We don’t want something that’s super modern where in five years, it’s going to look dated. But on the flip side, we don’t want something that looks like it’s been there for 50 years, either,” he explained.

The chain’s average square footage measures between 2,800 and 3,000 square feet. But Barkett pointed out that no two stores are built the same way, making unifying the stores more of a challenge.

“What we are trying to do is make sure the fixtures are the same, the coffee offerings are the same, the counters are the same and (adding) some things that will be identifiable to our locations,” Barkett said.

Testing EV

Triumph Energy is investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging in partnership with a supplier company, with one site up and running and seven more in progress.

“I would say the EV adoption in the Midwest is slow at best,” Wittekind said. “The infrastructure is not quite there yet. The adoption rate at the c-store is not necessarily where it needs to be for it to be successful, but the way that I look at it, it’s another amenity that we offer at one of our stores, so while it might not be ready today, it might be something down the road that’s going to be more useful. … It’s just another reason for someone to come in and visit us at one of our locations.”

Wittekind views EV charging the same way he looks at clean restrooms — as a necessary evil.

“There’s no line item on a profit center that shows what revenue is based on your restroom. But you have to have it, or else people aren’t going to come to your store,” he said.

He’s watching to see what the Trump administration does in terms of federal funding for EV, “which I think will dynamically drive the needle on what’s going to happen,” he added.

Focusing on Food

Today, Triumph is a food-focused company.

“We have brought in some individuals to help guide us in that direction, as we feel — and we know — that this is the future of our industry,” Barkett explained.

The chain runs a few different food programs throughout its locations. One of its acquisitions came with a proprietary foodservice program that includes a chicken tender program.

“It has become a strong driver for us in those locations,” Barkett said.

The prior owners had a proprietary chicken recipe that included using a thicker chunk of chicken tender, which is a big hit with customers. The offering also includes sides such as potato wedges and fries as well as various chicken sandwiches, burgers and pizza puffs.

Some of the chain’s locations that offer the program are located in rural areas that don’t have a lot of foodservice options. Triumph Energy is working to be a destination for lunch, dinner and even breakfast in those areas.

In two locations Triumph Energy has a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast offering, while most other sites feature different varieties of breakfast sandwiches, such as croissants, bagels or muffins with different meats.

Triumph Energy also partnered with a local food company to bring yet another food program to its locations.

“Their headquarters is right down the street from ours, and they offer a proprietary pizza and hoagie program that we have instituted in roughly about a dozen stores, and it is doing fantastic for us,” Barkett noted.

The chain features proprietary kitchens at many of its stores today. As it has zeroed in on foodservice, it’s also taken the time to reevaluate its coffee offering. After all, a quality foodservice program requires a strong coffee program. A year ago, Triumph Energy launched bean-to-cup coffee across its footprint. At the time, the chain had various types of coffee equipment from store to store. With the move to bean-to-cup, it’s working to ensure the coffee offering is unified throughout its stores. But teaching the customers to embrace the new offering has taken some work.

“There’s been a little bit of a slower adoption than we’d like,” Wittekind said. “We’ve definitely seen some savings both in terms of labor and product, just because it is a much more efficient way of doing it.”

Wittekind made the decision to switch to bean-to-cup machines one morning when he was running a store alone one day.

“After making coffee that morning and spilling like six gallons of coffee all over the floor, I thought to myself, it’s time for a change,” he said.

While the new bean-to-cup program was “a huge capital investment,” Wittekind sees it as a “long-term play.”

He noted that the chain has been working to train both customers and employees on the new equipment as well as running giveaways and promotions to encourage trial.

“We can already see the cost savings and the better consistency across the board,” he added.

Customers who don’t want to leave their cars to enter the store can still order foodservice via the drive-through at about a dozen Triumph Energy locations.

“It’s a convenience store, so the easier that we can make it for the customer, the better it’s going to be. The challenge with drive-through is making sure that you’re offering consistent service. So logistics plays a huge part into whether a store can qualify for a drive-through or not,” Wittekind said.

For example, to qualify for a drive-through, the drive-through format must work with the site layout, and it can’t impede traffic flow in the forecourt. Meanwhile, on sites that offer a franchise restaurant with a drive-through, it can be difficult to also have a c-store drive-through.

“If it’s not convenient, it won’t work. So even if it sounds good on paper, if the customer is agitated or aggravated or the traffic flow just doesn’t happen, it’s not going to work. So that’s probably our primary concern when we’re trying to lay out something like that,” he said.

The chain has also dabbled in delivery, but the offering varies across locations. One challenge is its large operating area. “Something that works in Bowling Green, Ky., might not work in Missouri,” he explained.

Taking On Tech

Launching a mobile app is high on Triumph Energy’s priority list for 2025. The chain has been busy interviewing different app providers. Barkett noted that one way to help ensure customers know they’re at a Triumph Energy location is to connect with them via mobile app or through text messaging.

“We are in the beginning stages of kind of identifying (an app) partner, so that we can hit the ground running,” Barkett said. “We have built an infrastructure and (have) a team in place now, which will allow us to move forward with this. But we want to be slow and methodical. We will be okay if we’re late to the game, but we want to be one of the best at it, so taking our time and making sure we have the right partners and the right promotions and the right way to go to market is going to be a key for us,” Barkett said.

When the app is up and running, Triumph Energy plans to include its loyalty offering within the app. Currently it offers a tobacco loyalty program that customers can access by entering their phone number at the point of sale. It also offers fountain and coffee club programs, where customers get a free coffee or fountain drink after purchasing seven.

“It does actually move the needle for us, and it keeps the customers regular,” Barkett said.

The chain has also been testing self-checkout, but so far Wittekind isn’t sold on the technology. He noted he thinks it’s particularly hard for c-stores to succeed with the technology for a few reasons.

“No. 1 is just the amount of age-restricted products we sell,” Wittekind said. If the goal is to help with traffic flow from the customer standpoint, “if you have to have an associate come over every time to scan an age-restricted product, it doesn’t really make any sense,” he said.

Alternately, taken from a labor perspective, “if you have to stand over the self-checkout, is it really worth it?” he questioned. On the flip side, if a store doesn’t include an employee to help manage the self-checkouts, that store risks losing that customer experience, he said.

What’s more, he’s seen “a tremendous amount” of theft come along with self-checkout.

For now, however, Triumph Energy is continuing to evaluate whether self-checkout might have a future in its locations.

Planning For The Future

Looking ahead, Triumph Energy is focused on creating a consistent experience for shoppers across its stores.

“If you look at the companies that are coming in and doing really well right now — so Casey’s, Wawa, Sheetz — the customer walks in their store, and it doesn’t matter if they go to the foodservice, if they’re at the main cash register, if they’re buying fuel, it’s all one consistent program. And I think for all of us to be successful, that’s what we have to master, and that’s going to take a tremendous amount of coordination,” Wittekind said.

Wittekind sees room for organic growth, especially when it comes to enhancing internal operations to offer better service and better products to the customer. The chain is looking to showcase what it does best and push its operating practices to a higher level.

To that end, the chain has three main goals for 2025.

“One is consistency,” Barkett said. That means making sure the foodservice offerings are consistent from store to store, even if they’re 400 miles apart.

Execution is the next goal and involves ensuring all the programs are being executed as well as possible.

“At the end of the day, the customers have a choice where they go, and we want them to choose to shop with us, so by executing and having exactly what they need when they want, it will help that come to fruition,” Barkett said.

The third goal is having accountability, which involves ensuring everyone understands the goals and their specific duties and that all team members are “swimming in the same direction,” Barkett said. ”It’s a lot easier to go upstream when everyone’s fighting for the common goal.”

The chain is also open to growth through acquisitions in the new year.

“I’m curious to see, going into 2025, what next year is going to bring. Hopefully, with lower interest rates, you’ll see some more acquisitions start happening,” he said.

But the chain is more focused on slow strategic growth rather than rapid-fire expansion.

“We always say, ‘We’re never going to be the biggest, but we’re always going to be the best,’ and we’ll never double in size, but as long as we have consistent, steady upward growth, that’s really my goal,” Wittekind said.

He noted that having a rigid acquisition goal in mind can be problematic, as you might end up buying properties that aren’t performing to standards just to reach that goal. The chain passed on some potential acquisitions over the past year because the stores weren’t generating enough cash relative to their market value.

“You have to ask yourself, ‘Well, why are you buying this?’” Wittekind said. “Then, if it’s not an investment that you’re going to get a return on, are you buying it just to hit some sort of corporate metric that you need to achieve? And that, to me, is not a long-term strategic growth plan.”

That said, Wittekind is always on the lookout for quality locations that might help move the business forward.

It All Comes Down To Culture

As Triumph Energy continues to build its brand, culture is key.

“When our footprint was relatively small and our overall size wasn’t what it is today, it was easy to be present for every single decision, for every big ordeal, but now it’s virtually impossible to be in two places at one time,” Wittekind explained.

That’s made it all the more important that associates and staff understand the culture and core values that drive Triumph Energy. Wittekind works to empower team members to make decisions where needed while grounded in the chain’s values.

Upper management also works to spend a lot of time in person at the stores.

“I am not a huge fan of managing things virtually,” Wittekind said. He prefers a face-to-face approach. “That kind of all rolls into our boots-on-the-ground, roll-your-sleeves-up culture that my dad created, and I’m trying to continue,” Wittekind said.

“We’re not going to ask our store employees to do anything we wouldn’t do, whether it’s taking out the trash, whether it’s cleaning bathrooms,” Barkett added.

Upper management prioritizes a team mentality where everyone, regardless of role or location, steps in to tackle challenges and support each other, demonstrating that no job is beneath anyone.

“It shows employees that even through they might be two hours from the corporate office, someone still has their back. I think having that goes a long way,” Barkett said.

The chain is expanding its hiring efforts by leveraging new recruiting platforms as well as seeking talent outside the c-store industry, targeting employees at full-service or quick-service restaurants. Barkett and Wittekind are always ready to offer a business card to someone who offers them exemplary service to try to recruit them to join their chain.

“Just trying anything to recruit the best people really goes a long way, and I think really helps build on the culture that Jason (Wittekind) and his dad have created,” Barkett said.

At the end of the day, the success of the business comes down to the employees who interact with the customers every day.

“We couldn’t do what we do if we didn’t have all the great people that help us on this everyday basis,” Wittekind said. “Being a family-owned business is more than just ownership equity. It’s really being a part of everybody’s lives and knowing everybody and working together to accomplish goals, and to me, that’s honestly the most important (part) of our success.”