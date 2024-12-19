Podcast: Triumph Energy Updates Sites, Tunes Operations and Sharpens Execution as it Works to Create a Cohesive Experience Across Stores

CStoreTalks is back. Join CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte as she deep dives into a different convenience store chain each month. This month, we're learning about Triumph Energy.

CStore Decisions’ Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte speaks with Jason Wittekind, president and CEO, and David Barkett, director of retail operations, for Triumph Energy to learn all about the chain.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Triumph Energy is a family-owned business that operates a regional chain of 47 company-operated c-stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. It’s also a petroleum wholesaler representing the Shell BP, Sunoco and Marathon brands in Illinois, West Virginia and Missouri. It’s looking at expanding its wholesaler business in Iowa, Louisiana and parts of Colorado.

The conversation covers the chain’s history, and it’s current initiatives such as foodservice and bean-to-cup coffee, electric vehicle charging, self-checkout, an upcoming mobile app, and a loyalty program. The chain is also focused on refreshing its sights to achieve a sense of unity in terms of design and programs. Learn about the chain’s latest full-scale remodel, and it’s focus on consistency, execution and accountability. This is one you’re not going to want to miss.

This podcast is sponsored by the Allied Members of NAG: Apter Industries, E-Alternative Solutions, Kellanova, McLane, Reynolds American, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Paragon Solutions, Quantum and Decisions Consulting.

View the profile article that accompanies this podcast here.