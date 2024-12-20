CStore Connections Early Bird Registration Window Closing Soon

Attendees who register before the new year will save $200 each.

The CStore Connections agenda is packed with a number of networking opportunities, expert panels, breakout sessions and much more.

The conference’s burning issue sessions include topics such as navigating inflation, data management, new-to-industry store design, simplifying foodservice, leveraging limited-time offers, food and tobacco regulations and more. Plus, attendees can participate in expert-led roundtable breakout discussions on hot topics like staffing and training, loyalty programs, mergers and acquisitions, trip drivers, food safety, tobacco evolution and more. And, the conference features its renowned info exchanges where non-competing retailers help each other find solutions to pressing issues.

CStore Connections takes place in Charlotte, N.C., from March 9-12. Early bird registration is open now — but not for much longer.

“Registering early for CStore Connections isn’t just about cost savings — it’s a strategic move to jumpstart your success in 2025,” said Allison Dean, executive director of NAG Convenience. “By securing your spot now, you’ll gain priority access to transformative networking opportunities, industry-leading insights and valuable partnerships that can shape your business’s future. Early registration ensures you’re fully prepared to engage, collaborate and lead with confidence in the year ahead. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your growth while maximizing value — reserve your place today and be ready to make 2025 your most successful year yet!”

By signing up before Dec. 31, attendees can score $200 off their registration.

At checkout, attendees will also have the opportunity to claim their spot in the event’s inaugural pickleball outing, in addition to adding a guest or spouse for an additional fee. Standard rates will begin on Jan. 1.

Click here to take advantage of the early bird pricing.