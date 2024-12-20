How Far Away Is Too Far When Operating a Convenience Store?

If you find your stores furthest from the corporate office are your lowest performing sites, it may be time to make a change.

Operating a business isn’t an easy task, but managing a convenience store business is an even more challenging venture due to the countless moving parts involved.

The convenience store owners who are good operators make it look easy because they have created an infrastructure and over the years have acquired the right people to work with them in operating the stores.

As of February 2024, the U.S. was home to 152,396 convenience stores, according to the NACS/NielsenIQ Convenience Industry Store Count. Of these, 90,423 were single-store operations, leaving 61,973 owned and operated by multi-unit operators. Excluding major chains like 7-Eleven, Circle K, Casey’s, Sheetz, Wawa, Kwik Trip, QuikTrip, Maverik, and a few other large players, approximately 30,000 stores remain. This suggests that around 32,000 convenience stores are run by multi-unit operators managing anywhere from five to 100 locations.

Learning From Mistakes

In a previous life, before I became involved in the convenience store industry as the owner and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors, I too was a multi-unit operator owning and operating retail stores and restaurants around the U.S. and Canada. I owned a retail company that I grew to 155 locations in 27 states and Canada, plus I owned a chain of 32 restaurants across two states.

I share this information with you because I was taught you learn from your failures and not your successes. And boy did I have a lot of failures, which taught me a lot about operating stores — especially stores that are located over a wide area of geography.

Every morning when I came into my office, I would have the sales report for the previous days’ sales printed and on my desk. In declining order, it would show the stores with the top sales all the way to the stores with the lowest sales. Of course, to operate 155 stores I had regional managers and district managers to oversee the operations of the stores. However, over time I began to see a pattern in the sales of the stores. It appeared that as the stores began to get farther away from the home office their sales seemed to be less than the stores that were closer to the home office. Which made me wonder, why?

Here again, because I had so many stores scattered around the country, it was a true test of how good my infrastructure was, which in my case was not very good.

For example, 25 miles from the home office the stores did great. At 50 miles, the stores were good too, but around 100 miles you could begin to see a difference in the performance of the stores. This led me to conclude that for any store I owned and operated that was more than 100 miles from my home office, I would apply the 20% rule.

The 20% Rule

The 20% rule represented how much profit I thought I was losing because the store was not close enough to the home office to be given the time and attention it needed to be a top-level store.

Now keep in mind I am generalizing, and this rule did not apply to all my stores, but it did apply to a large portion of my stores, which impacted my bottom line.

Being a multi-unit operator and having a lot of stores sounds good, and it will get you some press in the trade magazines, but it is not necessarily the formula for being the most profitable operator of convenience stores.

Just for the fun of it, if you are a multi-unit operator, look at the list of stores you operate and see if my 20% rule regarding stores that are the farthest from the homes office weakens as the distance increases. Hopefully, I am wrong, and my rule does not apply. But if I am correct, it may be time for you to reassess your infrastructure like I had to.

By the way, what I discovered after learning the 20% rule about the stores farthest from the home office was that I did not have good infrastructure, and I was not a good operator, so I did the best thing I knew to do for myself and my family. I sold the stores.

If you’re similarly considering your options, remember to also consider the ABCs of Real Estate when determining whether or not it’s time to move on from a location.

Terry Monroe (www.terrymonroe.com) is the president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors and has been involved in the sale of more than 800 businesses. He serves as a consultant for business buyers and sellers throughout the nation.