Inspired by one of elves’ four main food groups (syrup), Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams are a holiday treat with sweet brown sugar and flavors of butter, caramel and vanilla. The maple syrup grahams come in fun shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf, such as his iconic hat and favorite maple syrup jug. They are available at retailers nationwide for a limited time this holiday season for a suggested retail price of $3.69.

The Campbell’s Co.

www.thecampbellscompany.com