RaceTrac Opens First Location in Longview, Texas

The new site boasts 16 fuel pumps, in addition to five lanes of high-flow diesel.

RaceTrac has opened its first c-store in the Longview, Texas, market. The retailer noted that the new, 8,100-square-foot travel center provides everything needed to refuel and recharge for the nearly 40,000 professional drivers, commuters, residents and travelers that pass through the area daily.

RaceTrac has held a strong presence in Texas since 1975 and today offers well over 100 stores in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The family-owned brand has been bringing its “Whatever Gets You Going” style of convenience to guests since 1934.

RaceTrac stores are known for their grab-and-go pizza, by the slice or by the pie. Coffee lovers can enjoy six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with a wide range of their favorite creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

The Swirl World frozen treat station is a hit any time of day, with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings. Classic favorites like Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and roller grill items are available, as well as sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients, fresh fruit and salads.

In addition to a 16-pump front court with various fuel options, the new location caters to the needs of fleet drivers and construction vehicles with a spacious rear canopy, five lanes of high-flow diesel and DEF and tractor-trailer parking.

RaceTrac is also extending a special thank you to those who risk their lives daily to help others. Whenever they need a break, first responders are invited into any RaceTrac, anytime, for a free coffee or fountain drink. Police, fire and EMTs simply bring their badge or swing by in uniform. First responders who verify their status with ID.me in the RaceTrac app may receive additional offers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac is the 18th largest privately held company in the U.S. and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 14 states.