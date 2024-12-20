Spinx Grows South Carolina Footprint

Greenville, S.C.-based Spinx has opened its newest store in Westminster, S.C. Situated at 1102 E. Main Street, the brand new, full-service storefront will provide the Westminster community with top-quality fuel, convenient amenities and excellent customer service.

“We are excited to bring the full Spinx experience to the Westminster community,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and President of The Spinx Company. “At Spinx, we are committed to providing exceptional customer service, quality food, and a welcoming environment for all guests. This new location reflects our dedication to serving South Carolina communities with convenience and care.”

Spinx #159 will serve its signature fried chicken alongside a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Customers can enjoy ice-cold fountain drinks with Spinx’s beloved chewy ice, in addition to hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee. As always, Spinx Xtras members can save on fuel by shopping inside any Spinx store.

Founded in 1972, The Spinx Company currently operates more than 90 convenience retail stores across the Carolinas, in addition to 50 car washes.