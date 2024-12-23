Designed for sharing, Country Archer Provisions’ Cheese-Infused Smoked Sausages are smoky links of high-quality protein, even more delicious with the addition of real cheese. Made with a premium blend of grass-fed beef and vegetarian-fed pork, each Smoked Sausage is packed with real cheddar cheese and delivers eight grams of protein per serving with zero grams of sugar. Sold in four-ounce resealable bags at a suggested retail price of $7.99, the Cheese-Infused Smoked Sausages are available at select 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

