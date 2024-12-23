In 2023, McLane launched CupZa!, a hot and cold beverage line offering teas, lemonades and coffees under McLane Fresh. CupZa! caters to convenience store retailers, offering high-demand flavors and drink styles. The line features premium coffee beans, ingredients and advanced bean-to-cup technology, enabling retailers to offer fresh, on-trend products without needing a barista. CupZa! provides versatile cold beverages, including French Vanilla, Mocha and Salted Caramel cold brew; Nitro cold brew; brewed sweet and unsweet tea; and old-fashioned lemonade. To satisfy limited-time offers, any of the CupZa! beverages can be customized based on season and what’s trending in the category. Flavored shots like Salted Caramel and Triple Peach, all dairy free, kosher and halal, are available for customization. Hot options include eight coffee blends, flavored cappuccinos and hot chocolate. CupZa! offers customizable solutions, equipment, end-to-end support and flexible options for retailers of all sizes, making high-quality hot and cold beverages accessible to everyone.

McLane Co.

www.mclaneco.com