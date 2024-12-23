Red Diamond Coffee & Tea launched Red Diamond Iced Coffee. Formulated for unmatched convenience and premium flavor, this bold, rich, fresh-brewed iced coffee ensures operators can easily meet consumer demand while streamlining their operations.

Red Diamond’s new fresh-brewed iced coffee has a flavor profile that’s bold and satisfying, featuring notes of molasses and chocolate and an appealing aroma to match. Expertly formulated to be poured over ice, it maintains its rich, bold flavor — whether enjoyed black, with cream or customized with flavored syrups for an indulgent treat.

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

www.reddiamondbevservice.com