Love’s Opens Missouri Travel Stop

The new site brings in 50 jobs and 63 truck parking spaces to the Love's network.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its third new Missouri location of the year, which opened last week in Fredericktown. The travel stop off Highway 67 is roughly halfway between Poplar Bluff and the St. Louis metro and adds 63 truck parking spaces and other amenities for professional drivers.

Just a half-hour drive from Missouri’s highest point at Taum Sauk Mountain, Fredericktown is a strategic location for Love’s growing RV network with nearby national forests, rivers and parks including Elephant Rocks State Park. This travel stop includes six RV hookups and additional RV parking spaces, an RV dump and private showers. Love’s continues to add RV hookups at new and existing travel stops.

Food options at the Fredericktown travel stop include Love’s Fresh Kitchen, Godfather’s Pizza and Love’s third Dunkin’ Donuts to open in recent months.

As a new Love’s, this location has space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to the Fredericktown R-1 School District Foundation.

New store facts and services include:

Nearly 11,000 square feet

63 truck parking spaces

50 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

Dunkin’ Donuts and Godfather’s Pizza

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

50 car parking spaces

Six RV hookups and RV dump

Self-checkout options

A full list of amenities for Love’s in Fredericktown can be found on the retailer’s website.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 655 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.