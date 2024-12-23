Marathon Employees Host ‘Spirit of Freedom 5K’

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s (MPC) Honor Veterans Employee Network recently hosted its fourth Spirit of Freedom 5K, which raised nearly $10,000 for Flag City Honor Flight and other Honor Flight chapters. Honor Flight is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating U.S. veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s war memorials.

Nearly 150 employees and members of the Findlay community gathered for the in-person race, and more than 100 employees from multiple MPC locations participated in the virtual race.

“This was my first year participating in the event, and it was a fun experience for such a great cause. It was great seeing everyone come out to support Flag City Honor Flight to give veterans a chance to experience a day of honor at our nation’s war memorials,” said Jason Evans, MPC Senior Business Development Advisor and Veterans Employee Network leader.

The in-person race included activities for families, such as a Touch-A-Truck event, giving kids an opportunity to interact with MPC trucks and fire trucks in partnership with the Findlay Fire Department. Representatives from local veteran nonprofits also were in attendance to share information about other resources available to veterans in the community.

“It was an honor to help coordinate the event to give veterans served by Flag City Honor Flight an opportunity to visit their war memorial. On behalf of our Honor Veterans Employee Network, we are grateful for the support from our colleagues and members of the community. Thank you to everyone who helped make the event a success,” said Nick Batanian, MPC Health Services Programs & Employee Wellbeing Supervisor and Veteran Employee Network leader.

In September, MPC sponsored the 28th Flag City Honor Flight, traveling from Toledo, Ohio, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to their service. MPC employees served as guardians, helping the veterans experience the impact of their service firsthand during this memorable journey. The visit included the Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial), Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.