Sour Gummies

A reimagining of HI-CHEW’s iconic chewlets, HI-CHEW Gummies Sour provides consumers with an entirely new gummy texture. Each HI-CHEW gummy piece has a mouthwatering juicy filling for long-lasting and true-to-life flavor with a sour twist. Available in three irresistible flavors — Green Apple, Pineapple and Watermelon — now, both gummy and chewy candy lovers can come together on their love of HI-CHEW. HI-CHEW Gummies Sour was found exclusively on HI-CHEW.com beginning July 2024 and rolled out in participating retailers in fall 2024.

