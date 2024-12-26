CITGO Holds Community Emergency Response Drill

CITGO’s Lemont refinery recently held an emergency response drill with 100 attendees from various local community organizations to test the readiness and coordination of multiple agencies in responding to a simulated emergency situation.

In addition to the CITGO Emergency Response, participants included Rural Metro Fire, Will County Emergency Management Agency, Romeoville Fire Department, Lockport Fire Protection District, Lemont Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Honeywell, Silver Cross Hospital, Bolingbrook Hospital, ExxonMobil, Forefront Emergency Management and CITGO corporate partners.

“It was clear from the results of the drill that the partners involved share our commitment to strengthening community safety and ensuring that we are all prepared for real-world emergencies,” stated Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager, CITGO Lemont Refinery.

The commitment and professionalism shown by the agencies involved achieved the primary goal of the drill, which was to enhance collaboration, improve communication and refine collective response efforts. The CITGO Lemont Refinery plans to work with the participating organizations on learnings from the drill to improve and strengthen the overall readiness to respond to any emergency.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.

With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.