Designing the Convenience Store of 2025

Trends, innovations and essentials as we head into a new year.

The convenience store of 2025 is no longer just about grabbing a quick snack or drink. It is a hub of efficiency, sustainability and elevated customer experience. As consumer demands evolve, so must the design of these stores.

A modern convenience store isn’t complete without a robust foodservice program, energy-efficient LED lighting and cutting-edge store equipment to meet the needs of busy, eco-conscious shoppers. Let’s explore how these elements come together to shape the ultimate convenience store of the future.

The Heart of the Store: Developing a Foodservice Program

In 2025, foodservice programs are no longer optional for convenience stores. They are essential to drive customer traffic. With the rise of fast-casual dining and the demand for fresh, high-quality grab-and-go options, the convenience store’s foodservice program must meet a high bar.

To maximize space, multipurpose equipment is an effective way to drive food margins. Space is always at a premium in convenience stores, and equipment that serves multiple functions is a game-changer. For example, combination ovens that bake, broil and steam food save both space and time, making them perfect for compact kitchens.

Menu Innovation

The focus here is on offering diverse, fresh and healthier options. Think artisan sandwiches, globally inspired bowls and customizable salads alongside traditional favorites like pizza and burgers. Dietary inclusivity is key — offering vegan, gluten free and low-calorie items ensures broader appeal. Don’t try to do too much. Choose a few items and do them better than anyone else in your market.

Smart Kitchens

Efficiency is the name of the game. Smart kitchen technology allows stores to prepare food faster and more consistently. Automated cooking stations and AI-driven food prep tools reduce waste and streamline operations, ensuring every bite meets quality standards.

Customer-Centric Features

Self-service kiosks are transforming how customers interact with food programs. Shoppers can order custom meals through touchscreens or mobile apps, reducing wait times. Convenience stores also integrate loyalty programs that reward frequent foodservice customers, driving repeat business.

Lighting the Way: Energy-Efficient LED Lighting

LED lighting isn’t just a design choice but a strategic investment. In 2025, it’s about more than saving energy; it’s about creating an inviting atmosphere that enhances the shopping experience. In fact, LED lighting remains the most energy-efficient option available. Using less electricity and lasting significantly longer than traditional lighting lowers operational costs and reduces the store’s carbon footprint.

Highlighting Key Zones

LED lighting is used strategically to draw attention to important areas like foodservice counters, beverage coolers and promotional displays. Accent lighting can also enhance the store’s curb appeal, making it a beacon for customers at night. Top-quartile convenience store chains have used this strategy to draw attention to their fresh food programs.

Smart Refrigeration

In 2025, refrigeration units are smarter and greener. Equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, these units monitor temperature and energy usage in real-time, alerting staff to maintenance needs before problems arise. Eco-friendly refrigerants and better insulation also make these systems more sustainable.

Cashless Payment Systems

Cash registers are evolving with the growing popularity of mobile payments and digital wallets. Self-checkout kiosks and app-based payments speed up transactions, while integrated inventory systems ensure seamless product restocking.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

We have seen EV charging stations at retail stores, parks, municipal buildings and other nontraditional locations. EV charging stations are becoming a must-have feature for convenience stores with additional parking spaces. They attract eco-conscious drivers and encourage customers to spend time (and money) inside the store while their vehicles charge.

The Role of Sustainability in Design

Sustainability isn’t just a trend; it is a necessity. Customers are increasingly favoring businesses that prioritize eco-friendly practices. Here’s how sustainability factors into every element of a 2025 convenience store:

Building Materials: Sustainable materials, such as reclaimed wood, recycled steel and eco-friendly flooring, create a modern, green aesthetic.

Waste Reduction: From composting food waste to using recyclable packaging, stores are reducing their environmental impact.

Renewable Energy: Solar panels and the integration of wind energy are becoming common, helping store power operations sustainably.

The convenience stores of 2025 aren’t just functional; they are designed to delight customers. Open layouts, intuitive signage, and strategically placed seating areas create a welcoming environment. Add-ons like free Wi-Fi, phone charging stations, and order-ahead services further enhance convenience.

By combining an innovative foodservice program, energy-efficient LED lighting and cutting-edge equipment, the convenience store of 2025 is more than just a stop for snacks — it has evolved to be a destination that meets the needs of a fast-paced, sustainability-conscious world.

So, whether you’re a business owner planning your next store or a curious shopper imagining the future, one thing is certain: tomorrow’s convenience store is here and redefining what “convenience” really means to your customers.

Elie Y. Katz is the CEO and president of National Retail Solutions (NRS).