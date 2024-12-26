Reliance Fuel Takes Over Operations of The Store Convenience Stores

The move will allow The Store to keep its locations open after its owner declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year.

Wisconsin-based The Store convenience stores has transitioned to new management, according to a recent statement from Team Schierl Companies (TSC).

Reliance Fuel of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., will now oversee operations. The move ensures that all store locations remain open, with associates retaining their positions, according to a late-day news release from TSC on Dec. 23.

Customers can continue utilizing the Impact Rewards Plus mobile loyalty app, a key feature of The Store’s customer engagement. The transition comes after nearly 50 years of TSC ownership and operation.

TSC sold its mainstay brand to Mountain Express Oil, a Georgia-based company, in 2022, with the Schierl brothers staying on as operating partners. But Mountain Express declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September, leading to a seven-month bankruptcy process. During that time, the land and buildings of The Store were handed over to a property investment company until Reliance Fuel took over.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our guests, associates, and the communities for their loyalty over the years,” TSC said in the statement. “Your support of our family-owned business has meant so much to us.”

TSC will continue to manage seven Schierl Tire and Auto Service locations and 30 Subway restaurants.

The company does, however, have plans to rebrand the sites, noting that “little is going to change except a few logos and colors,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The new look will mirror Reliance Fuel’s Pennsylvania brand, Fuel On.