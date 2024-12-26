Royal Farms Expands Virginia Footprint

The retailer opened its first location in Port Royal, Va., with a soft opening event to follow.

Royal Farms has announced the opening of its first location in Port Royal, Va., located at 25550 A.P. Hill Blvd. The new, state-of-the-art store will offer residents the perfect blend of convenience, fresh food and exceptional service, right in their neighborhood.

To commemorate the milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on Jan. 15 and 16, inviting the community to preview the new store and experience its signature offerings, including a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu and first-class customer service. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite here.

“We are excited to bring Royal Farms to the vibrant community of Port Royal,” said Lisa Daley, district leader at Royal Farms. “This new location reinforces our commitment to providing quality food, affordable fuel and a welcoming environment to every neighborhood we serve. We can’t wait to welcome the community and become part of their daily routine.”

The new Port Royal location will feature:

12 Fuel Dispensers: Offering E-Free fuel.

24/7 Service: Open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs.

Fresh, Made-to-Order Food: From Royal Farms’ signature World-Famous Chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there’s something for everyone.

To make the most of every visit, Royal Farms is inviting the Port Royal community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where they can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.