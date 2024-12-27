ACE Reaffirms Commitment to Year-Round E15

The coalition remains committed to the fuel variety after it was struck from the year-end legislation adopted by Congress.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) has responded to the decision by Congress to exclude year-round market access to E15 fuel, noting that the fact that Congressional leadership initially included it in the continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government is an encouraging sign for success in 2025. ACE CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement:

“While it’s disappointing the bipartisan E15 year-round provision was ultimately left on the cutting room floor, ACE is incredibly grateful to our champions in Congress who convinced leadership to include it in the original must-pass legislation to fund the government. We are encouraged by this progress and confident E15 year-round has cleared enough hurdles to be included in the first must-pass bill Congress takes up in 2025.

“Ensuring year-round availability of E15 remains at the top of our legislative to-do list. It will help provide meaningful savings at the pump, enhance America’s energy security, and increase demand for low-carbon, homegrown ethanol. We will work with our champions in Congress, the administration, and stakeholders across the country to ensure Congress successfully enacts E15 year-round in time for the 2025 driving season.”

ACE encourages grassroots members and supporters to remain engaged and vows to highlight the importance of E15 year-round and other priorities during the organization’s Washington, D.C. Fly-in and Government Affairs Summit March 27-28, 2025.