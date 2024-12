After two years of fans’ pleas and on the heels of the return of Pringles Honey Mustard, Pringles is answering the call once again and bringing back its second most-asked-for flavor, Dill Pickle. Pringles Dill Pickle features a balance of straight-from-the-jar dill pickle flavor. Each bite delivers the salty, tangy flavor experience with a touch of herbal dill that longtime fans remember. Fans can get their hands on Pringles Dill Pickle at retailers nationwide.

