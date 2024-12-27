New Sour Gummy Shapes and Flavors

Trolli, the candy known for its neon bright colors and bold flavors, launched a new variety with several new shapes: Trolli Sour Brite Squad. Available nationwide now, the new packs include three new crawler shapes that offer unique ridges to enhance the unmistakable flavors of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers — pushing the limits of sour gummies and actively jolting the senses. The sour trio also comes in three new flavor combinations — Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade and Raspberry-Orange. The new packs are available in 4.24 ounces, 6.3 ounces and 12.3 ounces, with prices ranging between $2.39-$5.39.

Ferrara Candy Co.

www.ferrara.com