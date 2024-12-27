Stewart’s Shops Raises $2 Million Through Holiday Match Program

Over this holiday season, New York-based Stewart’s Shops raised more than $2 million to support local charities benefiting children. Stewart’s Shops was able to support more than 1,800 nonprofit organizations and programs thanks to generous customers donations.

To highlight the impact of the Holiday Match program, Stewart’s Shops is featuring some of the outstanding children’s programs that benefited from Holiday Match.

This week, Stewart’s is highlighting Girls Inc. This organization inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Girls Inc. provides opportunities for girls to explore and try new things, participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities and explore what they may want to be when they’re older. The program serves girls in Albany, Troy and Schenectady.

The afterschool program takes place five days a week and offers homework help, mentoring and a free snack.

Diana Suits, Senior Director of Programs, explained that Girls Inc. serves 60-70 girls across the three areas. It costs about $400 per month per student to fund the program.

The Girls Inc. has received more than $37,000 through the Holiday Match program over the past five years.

Last week, the retailer highlighted another recipient of Holiday Match donations, People’s Place Community Café of Ulster County.

This organization serves hot meals to roughly 300 people a day. The community café is just one aspect of what People’s Place organization has to offer. They have a food pantry, a wellness center, a thrift store and much more.

People’s Place has received more than $25,000 in funding through Holiday Match since 2008.

Dennis Quinn, Chef and Manager at People’s Place Community Café, says the community can expect to be treated with dignity, respect and love.