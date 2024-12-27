TA Caps Off 2024 with Four New Sites

Throughout November and December, the retailer opened locations across four U.S. states.

TravelCenters of America (TA) finished off 2024 strong with the addition of four new c-stores in November and December. The new sites are located across four states — Minnesota, Alabama, Texas and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota site, located in Mankato at 3010 Adams St., brings a variety of amenities to the TA network, including:

Dining options: Mrs. J’s Café

On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Eight diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

16 gasoline fueling positions

75 truck parking spaces

Eight Reserve-It truck parking spaces

50 car parking spaces and RV parking available

RV parking

Four private showers

Laundry facilities

Car wash

Cat scale

Pet area & wash

In Alabama, the retailer opened a new TA Express in Birmingham. The store features an Arby’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and an on-site deli. Other features include:

Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes

Eight gasoline fueling positions

85 truck parking spaces

Eight truck Reserve-It parking spaces

65 car parking spaces and RV parking available

Seven private showers

Laundry facilities

Driver’s lounge

CAT scale

Then in early December, TA announced that it was opening another new TA Express in Houston, Texas. The company noted that the site offers ample parking, fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists. This marked TA’s 34th travel center in Texas.

The site boasts a Miss J’s Café with with a freshly-prepared deli and to-go food options, along with eight diesel fueling positions, 12 gas fueling positions, 70 truck parking spaces and 25 car parking spaces.

The TA Express also offers drivers eight private showers, laundry facilities and a driver’s lounge.

Finally, the retailer announced the opening of its new Lisbon, Wisc., site, located at 1700 E. Bridge St. The c-store also features a Miss J’s Café, with another quick-service restaurant (QSR) coming soon.

The Lisbon store adds five diesel fueling positions, eight gas fueling positions, 50 truck parking spaces and 50 car parking spaces.