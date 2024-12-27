TA Caps Off 2024 with Four New Sites

TravelCenters of America (TA) finished off 2024 strong with the addition of four new c-stores in November and December. The new sites are located across four states — Minnesota, Alabama, Texas and Wisconsin.
The Minnesota site, located in Mankato at 3010 Adams St., brings a variety of amenities to the TA network, including:
- Dining options: Mrs. J’s Café
- On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Eight diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
- 16 gasoline fueling positions
- 75 truck parking spaces
- Eight Reserve-It truck parking spaces
- 50 car parking spaces and RV parking available
- RV parking
- Four private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Car wash
- Cat scale
- Pet area & wash
In Alabama, the retailer opened a new TA Express in Birmingham. The store features an Arby’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and an on-site deli. Other features include:
- Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes
- Eight gasoline fueling positions
- 85 truck parking spaces
- Eight truck Reserve-It parking spaces
- 65 car parking spaces and RV parking available
- Seven private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Driver’s lounge
- CAT scale
Then in early December, TA announced that it was opening another new TA Express in Houston, Texas. The company noted that the site offers ample parking, fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists. This marked TA’s 34th travel center in Texas.
The site boasts a Miss J’s Café with with a freshly-prepared deli and to-go food options, along with eight diesel fueling positions, 12 gas fueling positions, 70 truck parking spaces and 25 car parking spaces.
The TA Express also offers drivers eight private showers, laundry facilities and a driver’s lounge.
Finally, the retailer announced the opening of its new Lisbon, Wisc., site, located at 1700 E. Bridge St. The c-store also features a Miss J’s Café, with another quick-service restaurant (QSR) coming soon.
The Lisbon store adds five diesel fueling positions, eight gas fueling positions, 50 truck parking spaces and 50 car parking spaces.