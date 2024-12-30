Chestnut Market Acquires Three New Stores

The acquisition bolsters the retailer's already strong presence in New York.

Chestnut Market recently announced its acquisition of three new locations in Tarrytown, Newburgh and Carmel, N.Y. The acquisition “marks a significant step forward in Chestnut Market’s mission to grow its footprint and serve more communities across the Hudson Valley region,” the retailer noted in a statement.

The Tarrytown location represents Chestnut Market’s second store in this community, while the Newburgh and Carmel stores are the company’s first in their respective areas. These additions underscore Chestnut Market’s dedication to strategic growth and its commitment to delivering exceptional service and amenities to customers in these regions.

“These new locations are a perfect fit for the Chestnut Market brand,” said Faheem Jamal, director of c-store operations at Chestnut Market. “We are confident that these stores will thrive and become integral parts of their respective communities.”

The acquisition of these stores not only represents a milestone in Chestnut Market’s growth but, also reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to building community-oriented businesses. As part of the transition, Chestnut Market plans to enhance the stores with its signature customer experience, which includes state-of-the-art facilities, superior convenience and clean restrooms.

With this acquisition, Chestnut Market continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted and innovative leader in the convenience store industry, fostering connections with communities while driving forward its strategic expansion plans.

Founded in the early 1980s by the Jamal brothers — Mickey, Sal, Cal and Sam — Chestnut Market has expanded to 75 locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.